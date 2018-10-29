Mon October 29, 2018
Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

In a recent interview, Naseeruddin Shah stated that cinema is for posterity, it records time for the people of future and it is his responsibility to do films which are relevant to the time period of the society.

“I feel that cinema can’t change society or bring a revolution. I’m also not sure of cinema as a medium of education. Documentaries can be educative, not feature films. People see them and forget. The only serious function films can serve is to act as a record of their times,” said the legendary actor.

He added that, “People should know what the India of 2018 was like. They shouldn’t end up seeing only Salman Khan films 200 years later. India is not like that. Cinema is for posterity.”

He believes that 200 years later people should see films like ‘A Wednesday’ and ‘Rogan Josh’ his recent short film, and it is his responsibility to do films like these. The actor added, “I consider it my responsibility to take part in such films. All my serious works are a representative of their times. Cinema will survive. These films would be seen 200 years later.”

Shah said he immediately accepted the role in ‘Rogan Josh’ because he always loves to work with first timers who want to do films on such subjects. “If there’s a young man trying to make a song and dance film, I wouldn’t give him a second. But here was a young man trying to make a film on a subject he believes should be made. I am totally for first timers. I always hear them seriously. I have done so many films with first timers and I’ve never regretted it,” said the 68 year old.

He further elaborated on why he likes to work in short films saying, “...there’s no pressure of producers sitting on these filmmakers head and telling them who the hero should be and what kind of songs (should be used). They have the freedom to make the kind of film they want to make without the worry of the box office.”

