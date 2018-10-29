KP govt imposes ban on entry of male MPs and officers in all-girls schools

Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa imposed a ban on Monday on the entrance of any male dignitaries in any events concerning girls’ government schools in the province.

According to a notification issued the provincial administration’s Elementary and Secondary Education Department, events held in all-girls’ government schools are to invite female officers or members of parliament or provincial assembly as chief guests while the presence of male dignitaries will be forbidden.

“No male Minister, Member of Parliament, Member of Provincial Assembly or Officer shall be invited to the girls schools as Chief Guest. Entry of male MPs and officers in girls schools shall be strictly banned,” read the notification.

Furthermore, the notice also prohibited a complete ban on coverage of events held by the concerned institutions on media platforms saying: “No function/program held in the girls schools shall be aired on social media and there will be complete ban on media coverage of such functions in government girls schools in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.”



