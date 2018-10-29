Governor Punjab not happy with performance of public sector universities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar has said that he was not happy with the performance of public sector universities.



Governor Punjab, who is also the chancellor of the public sector universities, took to Twitter to share his annoyance on Monday.

He said, "Vice Chancellors and senior officials have been appointed on an adhoc basis & little focus is being paid to co-curricular activities/research & development."

"Designation of 'pro-chancellor' will be abolished soon!," he added.