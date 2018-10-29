Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Fakhr-e-Alam detained at Russian airport, Pak in touch with authorities

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Governor Punjab not happy with performance of public sector universities

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Sarwar has said that he was not happy with the performance of public sector universities.

Governor Punjab, who is also the chancellor of the public sector universities, took to Twitter to share his annoyance on Monday.

He said, "Vice Chancellors and senior officials have been appointed on an adhoc basis & little focus is being paid to co-curricular activities/research & development."

"Designation of 'pro-chancellor' will be abolished soon!," he added.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Malala opens about life at Oxford in new British Vogue feature

Malala opens about life at Oxford in new British Vogue feature
China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week

China-Pakistan bus service to be launched next week
PM Imran’s visit to open new chapter of bilateral ties: China

PM Imran’s visit to open new chapter of bilateral ties: China
KP govt imposes ban on entry of male MPs and officers in all-girls schools

KP govt imposes ban on entry of male MPs and officers in all-girls schools

Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB

Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB
Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah

Indian cinema is for future generations, says Naseeruddin Shah
Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

Sharma, Rayudu tons drive India to 377-5 in 4th ODI

Photos & Videos

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York
Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30

Vikas Bahl pulled from overlooking post-production process of Super 30
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage