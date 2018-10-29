Mon October 29, 2018
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Here's TLP chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi's advice to pay off Pak loan

Sports

AFP
October 29, 2018

Share

Svitolina climbs to fourth after Singapore triumph

PARIS: Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday´s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury.

Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore.

Latest women´s WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5586

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5350 (+3)

5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5115 (-1)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5023

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4630 (-2)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4335

10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185

12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145

13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065

14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995

15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817

17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725

18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600

19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375

Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB

Babar Azam No.1 T20I batsman in the world

Pakistan retain squad for New Zealand series

Suarez hat-trick helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1

Halloween rules box office for second week

Najam Sethi serves legal notice to PCB

Khadim Rizvi's free advice to pay off Pak loans

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Priyanka Chopra kicks off wedding festivities with bridal shower in New York

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

