Svitolina climbs to fourth after Singapore triumph

PARIS: Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.

Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday´s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka.

Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury.

Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore.

Latest women´s WTA rankings:

1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts

2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5875

3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5586

4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5350 (+3)

5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5115 (-1)

6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5023

7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4630 (-2)

8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465

9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4335

10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315

11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185

12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145

13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065

14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995

15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976

16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817

17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725

18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600

19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420

20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375