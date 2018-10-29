Svitolina climbs to fourth after Singapore triumph

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.
Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday´s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury.
Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore.
Latest women´s WTA rankings:
1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts
2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5875
3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5586
4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5350 (+3)
5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5115 (-1)
6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5023
7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4630 (-2)
8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4335
10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315
11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185
12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145
13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065
14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995
15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817
17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725
18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600
19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420
20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375
PARIS: Ukraine´s Elina Svitolina jumped three places to fourth in the latest world rankings released on Monday after claiming the biggest title of her career at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore.
Svitolina overcame American Sloane Stephens in three sets in Sunday´s final and moves above US Open champion Naomi Osaka.
Simona Halep was already guaranteed to finish the year as world number one despite being forced out of the event with a back injury.
Petra Kvitova dropped two spots to seventh after she lost all three of her round-robin matches in Singapore.
Latest women´s WTA rankings:
1. Simona Halep (ROU) 6921 pts
2. Angelique Kerber (GER) 5875
3. Caroline Wozniacki (DEN) 5586
4. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 5350 (+3)
5. Naomi Osaka (JPN) 5115 (-1)
6. Sloane Stephens (USA) 5023
7. Petra Kvitova (CZE) 4630 (-2)
8. Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 4465
9. Kiki Bertens (NED) 4335
10. Daria Kasatkina (RUS) 3315
11. Anastasija Sevastova (LAT) 3185
12. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 3145
13. Elise Mertens (BEL) 3065
14. Julia Goerges (GER) 2995
15. Serena Williams (USA) 2976
16. Madison Keys (USA) 2817
17. Garbine Muguruza (ESP) 2725
18. Caroline Garcia (FRA) 2600
19. Ashleigh Barty (AUS) 2420
20. Anett Kontaveit (EST) 2375
Comments