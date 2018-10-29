UK to enhance cooperation with Pak on security, asset recovery: HC

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Monday expressed his government’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in areas of security, trade, organized crime, accountability and asset recovery.
In a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the current state of their relations.
Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized on promoting trade and economic linkages and greater people-to-people contacts, according to a press release issued here by the Foreign Office.
He also appreciated the role of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in providing assistance in health and education sectors.
ISLAMABAD: British High Commissioner Thomas Drew on Monday expressed his government’s desire to strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in areas of security, trade, organized crime, accountability and asset recovery.
In a meeting with Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi here at the Foreign Office, the two sides discussed a wide range of bilateral and regional issues and expressed satisfaction over the current state of their relations.
Foreign Minister Qureshi emphasized on promoting trade and economic linkages and greater people-to-people contacts, according to a press release issued here by the Foreign Office.
He also appreciated the role of UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) in providing assistance in health and education sectors.
Comments