Educational institutes in Sindh to remain closed tomorrow for Chehlum

All schools and other educational institutions will remain closed tomorrow on account of Chehlum of the martyrs of Karbala, the education department of Sindh announced on Monday.
According to the department, all private and public sector educational institutes will remain closed in remembrance of the martyrs of Karbala.
