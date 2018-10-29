CJP takes notice of IGP Islamabad transfer

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar has taken notice of transfer of Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Jan Muhammad allegedly after refusing to take action on the complaint of Federal Minister Azam Swati's son and failing to pick calls from the minister.



The chief justice directed the interior secretary and the attorney general to appear before the court and explain the actual situation in this regard.

“I have heard the transfer was done on some minister's order. The interior secretary should inform us why he was transferred,” Justice Nisar remarked.

"We have also heard the IG was removed because he refused to obey orders of a minister's son," the CJP observed.

According to details, the Shehzad Town police have filed an FIR against several people for allegedly letting their animals into the farm of Federal Minister for Science and Technology Azam Swati’s son and quarrelling with his servants, snatching weapons and holding them hostage.



The FIR was filed a day after the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Islamabad, Jan Muhammad, was removed and directed to report to the Establishment Division for allegedly refusing to take action on the complaint of Swati's son and failing to pick calls from the federal minister.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division, IGP Jan Muhammad was transferred and ordered to report to the Division until further orders. According to details, the minister’s son filed an FIR with the police on Sunday against several persons for allegedly letting their animals into the fields and quarrelling with his servants. According to the FIR, the intruders attacked the servant with axes, snatched weapons from the security guards and held them hostage.

The reports were however quickly rejected by Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Twitter. Fawad clarified that the police had not arrested any minor. Two women have been sent to jail, while the physical remand of two suspects identified as Niaz and Ahsanullah, has been sought.

Reacting to the alleged arrest of a minor, Azam Swati clarified that his family had not lodged a case against the minors. Rejecting reports that the IGP was removed for not picking calls of Azam Swati, the Ministry of Interior clarified that IGP’s transfer was due for over a week and the minister had nothing to do with it.