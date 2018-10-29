Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 29, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 29, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 28, 2018



ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to focus on money matters. Or you might be focused on your cash flow, because you’re contemplating a major purchase.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also makes you a little bit luckier than all the other signs. (Sweet!)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll enjoy working alone or behind the scenes today, because you feel a need for privacy. Any kind of research probably will go well.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Discussions with a female acquaintance, especially in a group situation, will be significant today. It’s in your best interests to tell others what you hope to achieve in the future.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Others will notice you today for some reason, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. You can turn this to your advantage if you so choose, because you do have their attention.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a touch of the wanderlust today. Dreams of travel to exotic places appeal to you. Make travel plans if you can, but at least do something different. Shake up your routine a little!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Focus on red-tape matters today, like inheritances, bills, taxes and shared property. You’ll be happy to clear up some loose ends here.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to compromise a bit. You need to take that extra step to meet the demands of others. (No biggie.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make a list today about how you can get better organized. You might want to make a second list about how you can promote better health for yourself. (Lists can focus your mind.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sports, playful times with children, movies, musical performances and parties are all appealing today. Basically, you don’t want to work; you want to play.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with a female relative (probably Mom) could be significant today. Alternatively, you might want to cocoon at home to replenish yourself in some way.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with neighbors and siblings are important today. Give others your attention, because someone has something to tell you. Meanwhile, you want to enlighten someone about something as well.