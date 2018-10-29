Mon October 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia

Babar, Shadab help Pakistan whitewash Australia
President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey

President Arif Alvi boards commercial flight to Turkey
Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations
Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari

Bringing govt down not difficult: Zardari
Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC

Nawaz refuses to attend opposition APC
Economic strategy

Economic strategy
Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’

Netizens respond to govt-led ‘Pakistan Citizen Portal’
Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

World

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 29, 2018

Daily Horoscope for Monday, October 29, 2018. What kind of day will you have today? To find out what the star say, read the forecast given for your birth sign.

Daily Horoscope for Sunday, October 28, 2018

ARIES

(March 21-April 19)

This is a good day to focus on money matters. Or you might be focused on your cash flow, because you’re contemplating a major purchase.

TAURUS

(April 20-May 20)

The Moon is in your sign today, which makes you more emotional than usual. However, it also makes you a little bit luckier than all the other signs. (Sweet!)

GEMINI

(May 21-June 20)

You’ll enjoy working alone or behind the scenes today, because you feel a need for privacy. Any kind of research probably will go well.

CANCER

(June 21-July 22)

Discussions with a female acquaintance, especially in a group situation, will be significant today. It’s in your best interests to tell others what you hope to achieve in the future.

LEO

(July 23-Aug. 22)

Others will notice you today for some reason, especially bosses, parents, teachers and VIPs. You can turn this to your advantage if you so choose, because you do have their attention.

VIRGO

(Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have a touch of the wanderlust today. Dreams of travel to exotic places appeal to you. Make travel plans if you can, but at least do something different. Shake up your routine a little!

LIBRA

(Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Focus on red-tape matters today, like inheritances, bills, taxes and shared property. You’ll be happy to clear up some loose ends here.

SCORPIO

(Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Because the Moon today is opposite your sign, you have to compromise a bit. You need to take that extra step to meet the demands of others. (No biggie.)

SAGITTARIUS

(Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Make a list today about how you can get better organized. You might want to make a second list about how you can promote better health for yourself. (Lists can focus your mind.)

CAPRICORN

(Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Sports, playful times with children, movies, musical performances and parties are all appealing today. Basically, you don’t want to work; you want to play.

AQUARIUS

(Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with a female relative (probably Mom) could be significant today. Alternatively, you might want to cocoon at home to replenish yourself in some way.

PISCES

(Feb. 19-Mar 20)

Discussions with neighbors and siblings are important today. Give others your attention, because someone has something to tell you. Meanwhile, you want to enlighten someone about something as well.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Lion Air passenger flight crashes off Sumatra: Indonesia

Lion Air passenger flight crashes off Sumatra: Indonesia
Leicester City soccer club owner, four others killed in helicopter crash

Leicester City soccer club owner, four others killed in helicopter crash
Qatar easing of exit visa system comes into force

Qatar easing of exit visa system comes into force
Khashoggi´s fiancee says not planning to go to White House

Khashoggi´s fiancee says not planning to go to White House
Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office for second week

Halloween rules box office for second week
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Suarez hat-trick helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1

Suarez hat-trick helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-1
Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Hamilton wins fifth Formula One world title

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage