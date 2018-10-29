Mentally retarded girl allegedly raped near Nankana Bypass









NANKANA SAHIB: 15-year-old mentally retarded girl on Saturday night allegedly raped by two employees of Rescue 1122.



According to report, a 15-year old girl (H) was playing outside her house when she went missing. Her parents begun searching her here and there.



When they reached near Nankana Bypass, they heard voices from a vehicle of Rescue 1122 parked there. They saw that accused Ahsan and Shamim were raping the girl. The accused escaped after throwing her on road.

While police have launched the investigation into the matter to find out the fact.

