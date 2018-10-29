Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'

PM Imran Khan launches 'Pakistan Citizen Portal'
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs for Twenty20 clean sweep

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Halloween rules box office

LOS ANGELES: "Halloween" continued its lead on  the North American box office for a second week running, frightening off the competition.

According to estimates reported Sunday by industry tracker Exhibitor Relations The film has  raked in another $32 million.

Halloween's return to the top slot over the three day weekend followed its $76.2 million debut last week, the second best October opening ever after "Venom."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the low-budget  film recounts her character Laurie Strode´s final confrontation with a masked homicidal maniac four decades after surviving his killing spree.

While "A Star is Born," the third remake of the 1937 film, placed second for a third straight week, earning $14.1 million.

Bradley Cooper, in his directorial debut, plays a hard-drinking musician in this classic tale of a star-crossed love affair with a young singer (Lady Gaga).

Sony´s Superhero flick "Venom," which stars Tom Hardy as a journalist-turned-host for an alien creature, held its ground at third place with an estimated $10.8 million take.

The only new release in the top five was "Hunter Killer," an action thriller from Lionsgate about Navy SEALs who rescue a Russian president from a coup.

Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:

"Goosebumps2" ($7.5 million)

"Hunter Killer" ($6.7 million)

"The Hate U Give" ($5.1 million)

"First Man" ($4.9 million)

"Smallfoot" ($4.8 million)

"Night School" ($3.3 million)

"Mid90s" ($3 million)

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Entertainment

No clash after all: Here are the dates for the two upcoming Bollywood weddings

No clash after all: Here are the dates for the two upcoming Bollywood weddings
WATCH: Cat shows models how the catwalk is done during Turkish fashion show

WATCH: Cat shows models how the catwalk is done during Turkish fashion show

Saif Ali Khan thinks nobody can mess with the women in his family

Saif Ali Khan thinks nobody can mess with the women in his family
Guillermo del Toro to direct Pinocchio for Netflix

Guillermo del Toro to direct Pinocchio for Netflix
Load More load more

Spotlight

Halloween rules box office

Halloween rules box office
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage