Halloween rules box office

LOS ANGELES: "Halloween" continued its lead on the North American box office for a second week running, frightening off the competition.



According to estimates reported Sunday by industry tracker Exhibitor Relations The film has raked in another $32 million.

Halloween's return to the top slot over the three day weekend followed its $76.2 million debut last week, the second best October opening ever after "Venom."

Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the low-budget film recounts her character Laurie Strode´s final confrontation with a masked homicidal maniac four decades after surviving his killing spree.

While "A Star is Born," the third remake of the 1937 film, placed second for a third straight week, earning $14.1 million.

Bradley Cooper, in his directorial debut, plays a hard-drinking musician in this classic tale of a star-crossed love affair with a young singer (Lady Gaga).

Sony´s Superhero flick "Venom," which stars Tom Hardy as a journalist-turned-host for an alien creature, held its ground at third place with an estimated $10.8 million take.

The only new release in the top five was "Hunter Killer," an action thriller from Lionsgate about Navy SEALs who rescue a Russian president from a coup.

Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:

"Goosebumps2" ($7.5 million)

"Hunter Killer" ($6.7 million)

"The Hate U Give" ($5.1 million)

"First Man" ($4.9 million)

"Smallfoot" ($4.8 million)

"Night School" ($3.3 million)

"Mid90s" ($3 million)