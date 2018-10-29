Halloween rules box office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LOS ANGELES: "Halloween" continued its lead on the North American box office for a second week running, frightening off the competition.
According to estimates reported Sunday by industry tracker Exhibitor Relations The film has raked in another $32 million.
Halloween's return to the top slot over the three day weekend followed its $76.2 million debut last week, the second best October opening ever after "Venom."
Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the low-budget film recounts her character Laurie Strode´s final confrontation with a masked homicidal maniac four decades after surviving his killing spree.
While "A Star is Born," the third remake of the 1937 film, placed second for a third straight week, earning $14.1 million.
Bradley Cooper, in his directorial debut, plays a hard-drinking musician in this classic tale of a star-crossed love affair with a young singer (Lady Gaga).
Sony´s Superhero flick "Venom," which stars Tom Hardy as a journalist-turned-host for an alien creature, held its ground at third place with an estimated $10.8 million take.
The only new release in the top five was "Hunter Killer," an action thriller from Lionsgate about Navy SEALs who rescue a Russian president from a coup.
Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:
"Goosebumps2" ($7.5 million)
"Hunter Killer" ($6.7 million)
"The Hate U Give" ($5.1 million)
"First Man" ($4.9 million)
"Smallfoot" ($4.8 million)
"Night School" ($3.3 million)
"Mid90s" ($3 million)
LOS ANGELES: "Halloween" continued its lead on the North American box office for a second week running, frightening off the competition.
According to estimates reported Sunday by industry tracker Exhibitor Relations The film has raked in another $32 million.
Halloween's return to the top slot over the three day weekend followed its $76.2 million debut last week, the second best October opening ever after "Venom."
Starring Jamie Lee Curtis, the low-budget film recounts her character Laurie Strode´s final confrontation with a masked homicidal maniac four decades after surviving his killing spree.
While "A Star is Born," the third remake of the 1937 film, placed second for a third straight week, earning $14.1 million.
Bradley Cooper, in his directorial debut, plays a hard-drinking musician in this classic tale of a star-crossed love affair with a young singer (Lady Gaga).
Sony´s Superhero flick "Venom," which stars Tom Hardy as a journalist-turned-host for an alien creature, held its ground at third place with an estimated $10.8 million take.
The only new release in the top five was "Hunter Killer," an action thriller from Lionsgate about Navy SEALs who rescue a Russian president from a coup.
Rounding out the weekend´s top 10 were:
"Goosebumps2" ($7.5 million)
"Hunter Killer" ($6.7 million)
"The Hate U Give" ($5.1 million)
"First Man" ($4.9 million)
"Smallfoot" ($4.8 million)
"Night School" ($3.3 million)
"Mid90s" ($3 million)
Comments