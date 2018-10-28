Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Sports

APP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

‘Pakistan are hard to beat in home conditions’

ISLAMABAD: New Zealand's batting coach Craig McMillan said Pakistan are a very strong T20 side and it is very hard to beat world No.1 team in home conditions.

Pakistan are going to play against New Zealand from October 31.

There will be three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, to be played from October 31 to December 7 in the United Arab Emirates.

The first of the three T20I matches will be played at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. It will be followed by second and third T20Is at Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively.

"We have had a lot of players playing in different franchise competitions around the world from the CPL to the IPL to the NatWest over in England," McMillan said. "So we have got a fair bit of experience.

“There's nothing better than playing in those competitions. Scores are a little bit lower over here in the conditions, which is something that we'll have to talk about as a team," McMillan said.

"In New Zealand and in some other countries, you're looking to score 170-180 but over here 150 has been a winning score, so we might have to tailor our gameplan around that.

"To further prepare themselves for the series, New Zealand have been training at night to simulate the exact conditions they'll face in the T20Is against Pakistan. "We're mixing it up," McMillan said.

"A lot of them have come from four-day, red-ball cricket, so getting back into white-ball and T20 especially [is hard].

So throwing different scenarios at them, putting them under pressure, seeing how they react and how they find a way to win the game.

"There's different challenges for batsmen and bowlers in hot conditions and that's one of the things the guys have to get right when they're on the field, in terms of fluid intake, making sure they've got those energy levels up, because it does sap it out of you when it's 35-40 C.

“That's why it's important just to get out, get them sweating, get them working in the field, so that come Wednesday night, we're ready to rock and roll.”

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31

Pakistan-New Zealand cricket series begins on October 31
Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Load More load more

Spotlight

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures

Najam Sethi terms PCB report distortion of facts and figures
Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final

Pakistan, India clash in Asia Cup Hockey Trophy final
Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour

Harry and Meghan land in NZealand on last leg of Pacific tour
Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Bangladesh league signs Shahid Afridi for 2019 season

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage