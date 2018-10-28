Fakhr-e-Alam shares remaining #MissionParwaaz plan from Japan

The man behind #MissionParwaaz has a new video message out to celebrate his half-across-the-world journey so far as he reaches Japan with updates on what is in the coming.



Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Fakhr-e-Alam left a message for his supporters and cited of how unbelievable it is to have a dream come to reality as he hangs around Nagoya, Japan during his mission to circumnavigate the world in 28 days.

“#MissionParwaaz message from Japan...sorry I look very haggered and tired but I have been going through time zones and very less sleep”, he wrote.

There's a tough time ahead of him as he reaches the other side of the planet through different time zones, only to stay alert for the onward Northern specifics crossing that is to come with extreme freezing temperatures.

"From here, I will depart in the wee hours so I reach till the northern Japan, pick fuel and head towards Russia and cross the water as most of my flight in the coming days will be above the seas.

"I seek your prayers so Mission Parwaaz reaches its final destination.

"The people in Japan are very beautiful and civilized. It’s an entirely civilized structure and very clean. You wouldn’t spot any garbage on the road," he said in a video message.

"I hope Allah bless my country with the same cleanliness, kindliness and the urge to live with love, respect and care", he added.

"These remaining legs till I fly into mainland USA are serious, tense & unforgiving. Have to keep an eye on vessels in the sea in case I have to ditch the plane in open cold waters of the North Pacific. Also an eye on all traffic around me to stay visible. #MissionParwaaz", Alam shared with an earlier video message on his arrival to Nagoya, Japan this afternoon.







