PTI has already achieved what opposition couldn’t in 10 years: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar claims the PTI government has already achieved in two months what the opposition parties could not in the past 10 years.

“The nation is really happy to be living in Naya Pakistan,” Buzdar told media person.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was working round the clock to steer the country out of crises.

Imran Khan is the only ray of hope for a common man, he said, adding that PTI would live up to the nation’s expectations.

“Under the Kaptaan’s rule, Pakistan will reach its destination which had earlier been lost,” he added.