Pakistan-New Zealand cricket begins on October 31

LAHORE: After the end of the series of One-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals against Australia, Pakistan are going to play against New Zealand from October 31.

There will be three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, to be played from October 31 to December 7 in the United Arab Emirates.

The first of the three T20I matches will be played at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. It will be followed by second and third T20Is at Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively.

Later, three One-day Internationals will be played on Nov 7, 9 and 11 at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Then, the Test series of three matches will be played from Nov 16.

The Pakistan squad for the T20I series is likely to remain the same which was fielded against Australia.