Sun October 28, 2018
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

China to take care of Pakistan

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

Envoys to important world capitals changed

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Sports

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Pakistan-New Zealand cricket begins on October 31

LAHORE: After the end of the series of One-day Internationals and Twenty20 Internationals against Australia, Pakistan are going to play against New Zealand from October 31.

There will be three Test matches, three ODIs and three T20Is, to be played from October 31 to December 7 in the United Arab Emirates.

The first of the three T20I matches will be played at Abu Dhabi on Wednesday. It will be followed by second and third T20Is at Dubai on November 2 and 4, respectively.

Later, three One-day Internationals will be played on Nov 7, 9 and 11 at Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Then, the Test series of three matches will be played from Nov 16.

The Pakistan squad for the T20I series is likely to remain the same which was fielded against Australia.

