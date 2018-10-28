No clash after all: Here are the dates for the two upcoming Bollywood weddings

With two major Bollywood weddings coming up, the buzz had suggested that Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s wedding may clash with that of Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra’s. However, reports have now revealed otherwise.



According to a media report, the two ceremonies of the megastars will have a gap of at least three days between them with the Padmaavat stars getting hitched on November 14 and 15 in Italy and having two receptions later on November 21 and November 28 in Bengaluru and Mumbai respectively.

On the other hand, the Hollywood hunk and the Bollywood queen are rumored to tie the knot December 2 2018, with a source revealing to the publication: “Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, wants to have a traditional Indian wedding for her daughter. So, there will be a mehendi and sangeet ceremonies on November 30 and December 1. PC and Nick are planning to fly down their closest buddies for their big moment. They have locked two venues in Jodhpur for the three-day function.”

While the two have decided to hold the nuptials in Jodhpur’s Mehrangarh Fort, additional details have remained curtained for now with a source telling Hindustan Times: “The authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it’s going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them.”

Hearsay has also suggested that Nick has roped in Manish Malhotra for his big day while Priyanka revealed earlier in an interview that she wants her dress to be "cute and comfortable."