Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: US president Donald Trump has  turned down  India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

According to Indian media,  White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had confirmed Mr Trump received an invite to visit India in August. 

NDTV reported that  US officials have been indicating that the US leader would  not fly to India in January 

"Former US president Barack Obama came to India twice and also attended the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 on his second visit, despite the State of the Union address falling in January every year," said the report. 



Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy

Pakistan's 'penniless billionaires' expose money laundering frenzy
CJP reintroduces ban on Indian content on local television

CJP reintroduces ban on Indian content on local television

Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi

Pakistan not establishing any kind of ties with Israel, says President Arif Alvi
Asad Umar chairs meeting to review progress on FATF Action Plan

Asad Umar chairs meeting to review progress on FATF Action Plan
Load More load more

Spotlight

SC slaps blanket ban on airing of Indian content

SC slaps blanket ban on airing of Indian content
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage