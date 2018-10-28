Trump turns down India's invite for Republic Day celebrations

NEW DELHI: US president Donald Trump has turned down India's invitation to be the chief guest at the Republic Day celebrations.

According to Indian media, White House press secretary Sarah Sanders had confirmed Mr Trump received an invite to visit India in August.

NDTV reported that US officials have been indicating that the US leader would not fly to India in January

"Former US president Barack Obama came to India twice and also attended the Republic Day celebrations in 2015 on his second visit, despite the State of the Union address falling in January every year," said the report.



