Sun October 28, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan

EU report says elections were fair in Pakistan
Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Envoys to important world capitals changed

Envoys to important world capitals changed
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

Govt mulling 800pc raise in governors’ salaries

World

AFP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

´Have you news of my boy?´: Kipling´s vain search for lost son

The British poet and writer Rudyard Kipling, an ardent supporter of his country´s entry into World War I, did everything he could to make sure his only son would join the fight.

Yet just a few weeks after John Kipling touched French soil on the day of his 18th birthday, he was reported missing during the devastating Battle of Loos on September 27, 1915.

His father and mother Carrie would spend the next several years desperately searching for him, hoping against all odds that he might have survived.

It was not until 1919 that Kipling publicly acknowledged his son was probably dead, one of the 1.1 million soldiers lost by the British Empire in the war.

The author of "The Jungle Book", the first Briton to be awarded the Nobel Prize for literature, fiercely defended the war as a patriotic duty for all able-bodied men.

He threw himself into the government´s propaganda efforts, and is believed to have popularised the slur "Hun" in reference to the German foe.

But John, who hoped to enlist in the Royal Navy, was rejected because of poor eyesight.

"As his wife said: How could their son not go to war when all the other sons were?" said David A. Richards, who has published a bibliography of the author´s work and letters.

It was only thanks to his father´s connections as one of the country´s most popular writers that he finally got a commission in the Irish Guards, and shipped out to France in August 1915.

- War Office telegram -

Shortly afterwards came the Battle of Loos, which proved a disaster for Britain as waves of soldiers were cut down by German machine guns or choked on their own poison gas being blown back into their lines.

An estimated 15,000 British soldiers were killed and 35,000 wounded in a matter of days.

It was John´s first combat experience, and he disappeared after "going over the top", leaving the trenches to attack enemy lines.

"A telegram from the War Office to say John is ´missing´", reads an entry in Carrie´s diary from October 2, 1915.

From that day on, Kipling moved heaven and earth to find out what happened to his son.

Hoping he might just be wounded or captured, Kipling spent months tracking down members of his regiment to try to learn where John was last seen.

He even managed to have leaflets dropped over enemy lines asking for news of his son.

"He begged the War Office not to declare the boy dead, only missing, to spare his wife´s feelings," Richards said.

Kipling would return repeatedly to the French battlefields hoping to learn his son´s fate until his death in 1936.

But it was only in 1992 that John´s grave was finally identified thanks to archival research, at St Mary´s cemetery in Haisnes, near the battlefield where he disappeared.

His name has since replaced the inscription "Known unto God", a phrase suggested by Kipling himself to the Imperial War Graves Commission, which he joined after his son´s disappearance.

"After the war, Kipling´s writing took on a generally more serious tone, including several stories about soldiers suffering from what we would now call post-traumatic stress disorder," according to Mike Kipling, one of the author´s descendants and chairman of the Kipling Society.

In 1916 he would write the haunting lines of "My Boy Jack": "Have you news of my boy... What comfort can I find?"

Whether a sign of his own regrets or criticism of those responsible for the carnage, Kipling would later write in his "Epitaphs of the War": "If any question why we died, Tell them, because our fathers lied."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

‘All Jews must die’: Synagogue gunman kills 11 in America’s worst anti-Semitic attack

‘All Jews must die’: Synagogue gunman kills 11 in America’s worst anti-Semitic attack
Some of the world´s worst serial killers

Some of the world´s worst serial killers
Oman says time to accept Israel in region

Oman says time to accept Israel in region
What is Gab, the site used by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect?

What is Gab, the site used by Pittsburgh synagogue shooting suspect?
Load More load more

Spotlight

SC slaps blanket ban on airing of Indian content

SC slaps blanket ban on airing of Indian content
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage