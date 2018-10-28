Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

World

AFP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Helicopter crashes near UK football stadium: police

London: A helicopter on Saturday crashed near the football stadium in the central UK city of Leicester, police said.

Sky Sports broadcast pictures of what it said was the helicopter in flames, reporting it belonged to Leicester City Football Club´s Thai owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

The crash took place hours after Leicester drew 1-1 with West Ham in a Premier League match at the King Power Stadium.

Sky Sports said the helicopter took off from the pitch between 8.30pm-8.45pm local time (1930-1945 GMT) but developed problems shortly afterwards with its tail rotor and crashed in a nearby car park.

Leicestershire Police tweeted: "We are dealing with an incident in the vicinity of the King Power Stadium. Emergency services are aware and dealing."

The ambulance service also tweeted: "We are also in attendance and will update when possible."

Meanwhile broadcaster and former Leicester footballer Gary Lineker tweeted: "Hearing that the Leicester City owners´ helicopter has crashed in the club´s car park."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

11 dead, six injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: official

11 dead, six injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: official
Several dead as gunman attacks US synagogue

Several dead as gunman attacks US synagogue
President suspends parliament as Sri Lanka crisis worsens

President suspends parliament as Sri Lanka crisis worsens
Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: media

Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: media
Load More load more

Spotlight

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage