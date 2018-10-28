11 dead, six injured in Pittsburgh synagogue shooting: official

Pittsburgh: Eleven people were killed and six injured in a Pittsburgh synagogue shooting Saturday, the city´s public safety director Wendell Hissrich said, an attack the FBI is investigating as a federal hate crime.



Authorities confirmed the suspect in custody was Robert Bowers, whose actions Scott Brady, the US attorney for Pennsylvania´s Western District, said "represent the worst of humanity."

Brady said criminal charges could be filed as early as Saturday.



