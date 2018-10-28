Perks and privileges for members of cricket committee

Lahore: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) formed on Friday a four-member special committee to oversee all cricketing matters in the country.

Former international cricketer and chief selector Mohsin Khan has been appointed chairman of the committee while its other members will be former captains Wasim Akram and Misbah-ul-Haq, and former captain of the women’s team Urooj Mumtaz.

Former cricketers Mudassar Nazar, Haroon Rasheed and Zakir Khan will assist the committee in carrying out its functions.

Meanwhile, details of the perks and privileged for the members of the committee have surfaced.

According to sources, members will receive Rs5000 per day allowance besides Rs50,000 of single meeting allowance.

The members will stay at five-star hotel during the meeting days, the sources said and added that they can travel domestically in economy plus or economy class on the expenses of the PCB.