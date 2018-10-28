Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

World

AFP
October 28, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Several dead as gunman attacks US synagogue

Washington: A gunman opened fire on Jewish worshippers at a synagogue in the US city of Pittsburgh Saturday, reportedly killing at least four people and injuring half a dozen others before being taken into custody.

Local media reported the shooter yelled anti-Jewish slurs during the attack at the Tree of Life synagogue, where dozens were understood to be gathered during Sabbath services, and which comes with the United States witnessing a sharp spike in anti-Semitic incidents.

As reports indicated as many as eight could be dead, President Donald Trump hit out at what he called a climate of "hate" -- while his daughter Ivanka, a convert to judaism, denounced a "depraved" attack.

"It´s a terrible, terrible thing what´s going on with hate in our country frankly, and all over the world," Trump told reporters.

"Something has to be done," he continued, saying the perpetrators of such attacks "should get the death penalty."

Multiple US media identified the shooter as a 46-year-old man from Pittsburgh, Rob Bowers, whose online posts were reportedly rife with anti-Semitic comments.

Wendell Hissrich, Pittsburgh´s public safety director, confirmed there were "multiple fatalities" at the scene and at least six people injured including four police officers whose condition was not immediately clear.

"The scene is very bad inside," Hissrich said.

US television networks said at least four people had died, while the local CBS affiliate reported that eight people were dead.

A woman at the scene, in the historically Jewish Pittsburgh neighborhood of Squirrel Hill, told CNN her daughter was with others who ran down the stairs and barricaded themselves in the basement of the synagogue after hearing shots.

"They´re safe, but they kept hearing them firing and everything else," she told the television network.

Police cordoned off the building, which was surrounded by police cars, ambulances and a police SWAT team.


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

President suspends parliament as Sri Lanka crisis worsens

President suspends parliament as Sri Lanka crisis worsens
Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: media

Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: media
Europe support against US ´rare victory´ for Iran: Rouhani

Europe support against US ´rare victory´ for Iran: Rouhani
Russia, Germany, France and Turkey meet for four-way Syria summit

Russia, Germany, France and Turkey meet for four-way Syria summit
Load More load more

Spotlight

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage