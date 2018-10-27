Sat October 27, 2018
Web Desk
October 27, 2018

4th All Pakistan Football Tournament in South Waziristan

WANA, South Waziristan, KP: The fourth All Pakistan Football Tournament was played in Wana, South Waziristan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where more than 65 teams took part.

The final was played between Chashma Green Miranshah and Baldia Club Chaman where a large crowd of around 20,000 people turned up to watch the final of the biggest tournament in the province.

The Chashma Green Miranshah won the final to lift the trophy.




