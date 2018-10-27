Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
China to take care of Pakistan

China to take care of Pakistan
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

World

AFP
October 27, 2018

Several killed in US shooting near Pittsburgh synagogue: media

Washington -US media reported at least four people killed Saturday after police in the US city of Pittsburgh were called to an "active shooter," reportedly near a Jewish synagogue.

CBS reported that seven people were confirmed dead, and that two police officers had been shot, while Fox put the death toll at four.

"There is an active shooter in the area of Wilkins and Shady," Pittsburgh´s Public Safety department, which includes the police, said on Twitter.

The Tree of Life congregation is located in the area cited by police.

Television pictures showed a police SWAT team and ambulances in the area.

It is the latest shooting incident in the United States, where gunmen regularly cause mass casualties and firearms are linked to more than 30,000 d

