Ahsan Iqbal's attacker sentenced to 27 years in jail

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Saturday sentenced Abid Hussain to 27 years in prison for his gun attack on former Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal.

The then interior minister Ahsan Iqbal was wounded on May 6, 2018 when Hussain, 21, shot at him from a distance of 15 yards during a political meeting in his Narowal constituency.

The minister was airlifted to Lahore where he was treated for bullet wounds.

The suspect was arrested and put on trial under anti-terror laws.

The court also sentenced the suspect to three years in prison for illegal possession of weapons, but acquitted four other suspects accused of facilitating the assailant in the gun attack.