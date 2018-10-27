Railways to generate Rs10 billion revenue: Sheikh Rashid

LAHORE: Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed Saturday said that railways earned Rs 1.1 billion more revenue in the freight sector during last two months, compared with the same period of the previous year.

Addressing a press conference at PR Headquarters here, he said that the department would earn a revenue of Rs 10 billion due to untiring efforts of its officers and employees.

The minister said that President Dr Arif Alvi would inaugurate Dhabeji Express, running from Karachi to Dhabegi on October 31, whereas Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate Hyderabad Express, running from Karachi to Hyderabad, soon after having a visit to China.

The PR would also start Rehman Baba and Sindh Express trains, he added.

He asked the administration of Karachi Stock Exchange (KSX) and others who were using the land owned by Pakistan Railways worth billion of rupees, to immediately vacate it.

Sheikh Rashid said that WiFi facility had been installedat all divisional stations, whereas cameras and PR police hadalso been deputed at warehouses in order to protect PR''s stockand assets, he added.

He said that they wanted to launch the containers doorstep service within next three weeks to bring further improvement in freight sector, while in this regard task force for freight trains had been directed to achieve set targets, he added.

The minister said that tracking devices on modern system would be installed at all locomotives of railways to estimate the fuel consumption and its report would also be uploaded at internet for people, he added.

Sheikh Rashid said that Prime Minister Imran Khan''s visitto China would be of great importance which would also be proved very fruitful for Pakistan Railways as China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was linked with the PR.

The country''s economy could not flourish without Railway, he said and added that "when rail will run, economy will move ahead".

To a question, the minister said that the previous government spent Rs 400-500 million at Narowal station, the hometown of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal, contrary to the fact that the station was not giving any mentionable earning to the PR.

To another query, he said that six trains had been launched during last two months, whereas six more would be launched soon, he added.

PR Secretary and Chairman Javed Anwar and other senior officers were also present on the occasion.