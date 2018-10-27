FM Qureshi denies arrival of Israeli plane in Pakistan

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood on Saturday termed as “baseless and fake” reports that an Israeli aircraft had landed in Islamabad earlier this week.

“Something which is not even real does not warrant a response,” Qureshi told a press conference.

Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haaretz, tweeted that Israeli business jet flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad and reappeared after 10 hours.

The tweet triggered a storm of speculations on social media.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the government to come clean on the arrival of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hit back at Ahsan Iqbal saying that the government would not hold any secret dialogue with India or Israel.

“The reality is that Imran Khan is not Nawaz Sharif nor his cabinet has fake Aristotle like you. We will neither hold any secret dialogue with Modi nor Israel,” the minister replied in Urdu.

“If you were so worried about Pakistan as you pretend to be, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Don’t show fake worry, Pakistan is in safe hands,” Chaudhry lashed out at the former minister.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that she was still waiting for a credible explanation.

"Still waiting for a credible explanation on what happened. If there’s a simple answer it should just be given before more speculation fuels this controversy. #TelAvivjet," the PPP senator tweeted.



Later, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also negated rumors that any Israeli plane had entered the Pakistani airspace.