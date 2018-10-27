Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FM Qureshi denies arrival of Israeli plane in Pakistan

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood on Saturday termed as “baseless and fake” reports that an Israeli aircraft had landed in Islamabad earlier this week.

“Something which is not even real does not warrant a response,” Qureshi told a press conference.

Avi Scharf, editor of Israeli newspaper Haaretz, tweeted that Israeli business jet flew from Tel Aviv to Islamabad and reappeared after 10 hours.

The tweet triggered a storm of speculations on social media.

Former interior minister Ahsan Iqbal urged the government to come clean on the arrival of Israeli aircraft in Pakistan.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry hit back at Ahsan Iqbal saying that the government would not hold any secret dialogue with India or Israel.

“The reality is that Imran Khan is not Nawaz Sharif nor his cabinet has fake Aristotle like you. We will neither hold any secret dialogue with Modi nor Israel,” the minister replied in Urdu.

“If you were so worried about Pakistan as you pretend to be, we wouldn’t be in this situation. Don’t show fake worry, Pakistan is in safe hands,” Chaudhry lashed out at the former minister.

Senator Sherry Rehman said that she was still waiting for a credible explanation. 

"Still waiting for a credible explanation on what happened. If there’s a simple answer it should just be given before more speculation fuels this controversy. #TelAvivjet," the PPP senator tweeted.  

Later, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) also negated rumors that any Israeli plane had entered the Pakistani airspace. 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Railways to generate Rs10 billion revenue: Sheikh Rashid

Railways to generate Rs10 billion revenue: Sheikh Rashid
Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector

Imran Khan appoints Shahzad Qasim as Special Assistant on Power Sector
NAB opens probe against Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond means

NAB opens probe against Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond means
Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid

Murder convict Shahrukh Jatoi shifted to death cell after CJP's raid
Load More load more

Spotlight

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage