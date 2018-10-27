Nurse cameo steers West Indies to 283-9 after Hope´s 95

PUNE, India: A late cameo by Ashley Nurse guided West Indies to 283 for nine after Shai Hope´s 95 in the third one-day international against India in Pune on Saturday.

Fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah took four wickets to return impressive figures of 4-35 and dent West Indies batting with regular strikes after the tourists were put into bat first.

Hope, who starred for West Indies in the second ODI that ended in a tie, stuck around for 113 balls, hitting 6 fours and 3 sixes, to lay the foundation for his team´s fighting total.

Coming in at number nine Nurse hit a crucial 40 off 22 deliveries to frustrate the Indian bowlers with paceman Bhuvneshwar Kumar guilty of leaking runs.

Kumar who went for 21 runs in his final over had a forgettable outing with figures of 1-70 on his return to the team after being rested for the first two matches along with Bumrah.

Hope, who hit an unbeaten 123 in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, mixed the right dose of caution and aggression before being bowled by Bumrah off a toe-crushing yorker.

Bumrah -- the number one ranked ODI bowler -- made a strong return to the team after removing the openers early and Kuldeev Yadav rattled the middle order with his left-arm wrist spin.

Yadav got Hetmyer stumped on 37 and then Rovman Powell for four as West Indies slipped to 121-5.

Virat Kohli´s India lead the five-match series 1-0.