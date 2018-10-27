NAB opens probe against Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond means

LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has launched investigations against former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif for owning assets beyond means.

PML-N president is already being questioned by the bureau in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

According to Geo, NAB has started questioning the former chief minister about his assets.

On October 6th, the accountability bureau had arrested Shehbaz in the Ashiana Iqbal housing scheme case.

He had appeared before NAB to record his statement in the Punjab Saaf Pani Company case.

Shehbaz was arrested after Fawad Hasan Fawad, the then implementation secretary, told NAB that he carried out corrupt activities in projects in Punjab on orders from Shehbaz, who was the chief minister then.

The NAB had also received information from Fawad Hasan’s laptop, from which data was retrieved after his arrest.