Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Entertainment

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Netfilx gives green signal for ‘Sacred Games’ season 2 after independent inquiry

Chief content officer Netflix Ted Sarandos said his organization would continue its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover for the second season of the show ‘Sacred Games’, saying they have conducted appropriate investigation and are satisfied with the results.

Netflix was affected by the wave of #MeToo movement in Bollywood when the writer of the hit series Varun Grover was anonymously accused of sexual harassment, a claim he has very clearly denied.

Moreover, Vikram and Anurag, who have co-directed the first season, are under fire for the alleged inaction against their former partner from now dissolved Phantom films, Vikas Bahl who was accused for sexual harassment by an employee of Phantom Films Company. Both have denied the allegations.

Sarandos said, “We conducted investigations in this case and we determined it was appropriate to go forward with Vikram and Anurag and it has nothing to do with anything before or anything anywhere else. We believe on the basis of the facts that the investigation was appropriate”.

The company said, “to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment” they will continue to collaborate with its production partners.

Kabir Khan thinks Bollywood is to blame for culture of harassment

Kabir Khan thinks Bollywood is to blame for culture of harassment

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Rami Malek was 'terrified' of essaying the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Rami Malek was 'terrified' of essaying the role of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi

Svitolina overcomes Bertens in gruelling WTA semi
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage