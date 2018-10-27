Netfilx gives green signal for ‘Sacred Games’ season 2 after independent inquiry

Chief content officer Netflix Ted Sarandos said his organization would continue its association with filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane and writer Varun Grover for the second season of the show ‘Sacred Games’, saying they have conducted appropriate investigation and are satisfied with the results.

Netflix was affected by the wave of #MeToo movement in Bollywood when the writer of the hit series Varun Grover was anonymously accused of sexual harassment, a claim he has very clearly denied.

Moreover, Vikram and Anurag, who have co-directed the first season, are under fire for the alleged inaction against their former partner from now dissolved Phantom films, Vikas Bahl who was accused for sexual harassment by an employee of Phantom Films Company. Both have denied the allegations.

Sarandos said, “We conducted investigations in this case and we determined it was appropriate to go forward with Vikram and Anurag and it has nothing to do with anything before or anything anywhere else. We believe on the basis of the facts that the investigation was appropriate”.

The company said, “to ensure and maintain a safe and respectful working environment” they will continue to collaborate with its production partners.