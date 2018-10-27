CJ censures jail authorities for providing facilities to Shah Rukh Jatoi

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday expressed anger at the jail authorities for providing facilities to convicted murderer Shah Rukh Jatoi.

During his visit to the Landhi Jail where he found Jatoi enjoying the allowed under C-Class. He asked the authorities as to why the convict is being provided such facilities.

The chief justice ordered the jail officials to transfer the prisoner to the death cell where he was supposed to be.

Jatoi and his associates had shot dead 20-year old Shahzeb Khan in Defence area of Karachi in 2012.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) convicted Shah Rukh Jatoi and others of the murder. Jatoi was handed down death sentence in the case.

Later, the Sindh High Court released him on bail after declaring the conviction null and void, but Supreme Court suspended the Sindh High Court decision and and ordered arrest of the convict.