Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

CJ censures jail authorities for providing facilities to Shah Rukh Jatoi

KARACHI: Chief Justice of Pakistan on Saturday expressed anger at the jail authorities for providing facilities to convicted murderer Shah Rukh Jatoi.

During his visit to the Landhi Jail where he found Jatoi enjoying the allowed under  C-Class. He  asked the authorities as to why the  convict is being provided such facilities.

The chief justice ordered the jail officials to transfer the prisoner to the death cell where he was supposed to be.

Jatoi and his associates  had shot dead 20-year old Shahzeb Khan in Defence area of Karachi in 2012.

An Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) convicted Shah Rukh Jatoi and others of the murder. Jatoi was handed down death sentence in the case.

Later, the Sindh High Court released him on bail after declaring the conviction null and void, but  Supreme Court suspended the Sindh High Court decision and and ordered arrest of the convict.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Occupied Kashmir faces shutdown as Black Day is observed

Occupied Kashmir faces shutdown as Black Day is observed

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA

No Israeli plane entered Pakistani airspace: CAA
Saudi consulate employee challaned for using car without number plate

Saudi consulate employee challaned for using car without number plate
Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation

Arrival of 'Israeli aircraft' in Islamabad: Minister responds as Ahsan Iqbal seeks explanation
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage