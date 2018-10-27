Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sports

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

PCB routs ICC in hilarious Twitter exchange

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a hilarious exchange on social media over the ‘biscuit’ trophy that left cricket fanatics in fits of laughter.

After Pakistan routed Australia in the second T20 International in Dubai on Friday night, the global governing body of the sport turned to Twitter to lightheartedly take a jab at the trophy presented for the series, taking help from one of internet’s most popular memes.

“You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about,” ICC bantered.

On the other hand, PCB took no time to retort with an equally crushing comeback to the remark saying: "Dear @ICC Who cares? Both are ours!"

The trouncing response by PCB clearly left the global body speechless as they replied saying: “Oh crumbs."


Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Cricket is not just a mere sport: Sunil Gavaskar

Cricket is not just a mere sport: Sunil Gavaskar

´It hurts in the depths of my soul´ - Messi absence a disaster for his fanatical fans

´It hurts in the depths of my soul´ - Messi absence a disaster for his fanatical fans
Australia fume at umpire as Pakistan clinch series

Australia fume at umpire as Pakistan clinch series
Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20

Pakistan vs Australia: Scoreboard of second T20
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents

No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, request parents
Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year
13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

13 reasons why starlet Katherine Langford joins 'Avengers 4' cast

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage

Deepika doesn't see her life changing after marriage