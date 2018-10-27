PCB routs ICC in hilarious Twitter exchange

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the International Cricket Council (ICC) had a hilarious exchange on social media over the ‘biscuit’ trophy that left cricket fanatics in fits of laughter.

After Pakistan routed Australia in the second T20 International in Dubai on Friday night, the global governing body of the sport turned to Twitter to lightheartedly take a jab at the trophy presented for the series, taking help from one of internet’s most popular memes.

“You vs the trophy she told you not to worry about,” ICC bantered.

On the other hand, PCB took no time to retort with an equally crushing comeback to the remark saying: "Dear @ICC Who cares? Both are ours!"

The trouncing response by PCB clearly left the global body speechless as they replied saying: “Oh crumbs."



