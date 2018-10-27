Nick-Priyanka go on lunch date amidst wedding preparations

Amidst all engagements regarding preparations for their upcoming wedding in December, power-couple Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra were seen enjoying a romantic getaway recently.

The duo was seen in New York at a lunch date, photos of which went public soon after:





Nick and Jonas will be tying the knot in December at the Umaid Bhavan Palace in Jodhpur. The two love birds often find time for each other amidst all engagements. Nick also flies down to India so much so that Priyanka had earlier said that it has become his other home now.

As far as the wedding preparations are concerned, all related details are being kept a secret as for now.

“The authorities have been strictly told not to entertain any queries about the event by the locals or the media. Since it’s going to be a high-end affair, they have been instructed to not disclose any information. While the hotel authorities have been approached for the bookings on mentioned dates, but the advance amount is yet to reach them,” shared a source close to the couple.