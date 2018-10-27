Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora to reportedly get married next year

With wedding bells ringing all around Bollywood this year, hearsay suggests that actors Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora are also prepping up to walk down the aisle next year.



According to a report by Filmfare, the famous couple whose public appearance at the airport together recently left fans taken aback, might be thinking of taking things to another level by tying the knot in 2019.

The report citing a source close to the pair revealed: “Malaika and Arjun are extremely fond of each other. They have never really spoken about each other but they are extremely happy in their own personal space. In a steady relationship now, Malaika and Arjun plan to take their relationship to next level and tie the knot next year.”

The two have previously been rumored to be together since the past several years subsequent to Arora’s divorce with actor Arbaaz Khan, but the buzz had been refuted by her asserting that two are only close friends.