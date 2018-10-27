Sat October 27, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series

Pakistan survive Maxwell onslaught to win series
Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City

Lahore on trajectory to becoming Smart City
Civil service reforms that work

Civil service reforms that work
Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos

Faisalabad man arrested over Facebook photos
Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad

Turkish Food Festival opens in Islamabad
Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz

Court asked to take notice of Fawad 's remarks about Nawaz
Will bring funds, tech from China: PM

Will bring funds, tech from China: PM
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

China not asked for military access to Gwadar, Pakistan admiral says

Sci-Tech

AFP
October 27, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Snapchat parent pressured by drop in users

SAN FRANCISCO: Snapchat parent Snap came under selling pressure Thursday after a quarterly report showing a loss of one million users even as it grew revenues and narrowed losses.

The California group which operates the smartphone app popular with youth said revenue rose 43 per cent from a year ago to $298 million in the third quarter, as it narrowed losses to $118 million from $325 million.

But the key figure of daily active users was 186 million, a drop of one million from the past quarter and a rise of just five per cent from last year.

Snap shares slipped 5.4 per cent in after-hours trade on the results.

Analysts say Snapchat has become the most popular social network among teens and young adults, but user growth has stalled as Facebook and its Instagram platform introduce services similar to those of Snapchat, known for its disappearing messages.

"We're investing in long-term growth opportunities and driving operational efficiencies," said Tim Stone, Snap's chief financial officer.

"We achieved record revenue and strong bottom-line results this quarter and expect a record fourth quarter, as we continue to invest in innovation for our community and scale our business."

Although Snapchat is best known for its smartphone messaging, it has also developed partnerships with numerous media outlets eager to reach its audience with news, video and other content.

This month, Snap said it was launching a new slate of original video shows under its own brand in the latest move to spark growth.

The shows unveiled under the Snap Originals brand include a new comedy, a mystery thriller and a "docuseries."

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sci-Tech

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company

Microsoft overtakes Amazon as second most valuable US company
Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics

Facebook blocks Iran-linked bid to sway US, British politics
Huawei Y9 2019: Price, specifications and all you need to know

Huawei Y9 2019: Price, specifications and all you need to know
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk

Millions with high blood sugar face TB risk
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Photos & Videos

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Rani-starrer 'Hichki' musters Rs 100 crores in China

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress

Kangana replaces Deepika Padukone as Bollywood's highest paid actress