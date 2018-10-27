No more pictures of Taimur Ali Khan, requests parents

Seems like paparazzi’s favourite kid around B-town, Taimur Ali Khan, will not be gracing many pictures now, as his parents Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have requested for privacy.



The change has come in as Taimur is growing up and beginning to understand things around him and coming to recognise the media now.

Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor have decided that they don’t want Taimur to get habitual of receiving all the media attention.

As reported by Indian media, Saif has asked the photographers and media not to stand outside his residence to get the glimpse of Taimur as he wants his son to have a normal childhood away from all the limelight.