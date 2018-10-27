Sat October 27, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 27, 2018

Police arrests two street criminals in Karachi

KARACHI: Two dacoits were taken into custody on Friday night amidst an operation undertaken in the city’s Laiquatabad No. 4 area.

According to the police the dacoits were part of a robbery gang consisting of four members and had earlier been involved in various crimes as well.

Furthermore, it was revealed by the police that two pistols, five mobile phones and motorcycle were found amongst the possessions of the nabbed robbers, adding that they had previously been instigated in street crimes as well.

Police revealed that the recovered motorcycle had been mugged from North Karachi.

Moreover, it was revealed that the authorities are presently undergoing a thorough investigation to track down the remaining two members currently on the loose. 

