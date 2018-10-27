Alleged gang-rapists nabbed in Lahore

LAHORE: Two suspects alleged of raping a girl were detained on Friday night in the Raiwind area of the city where the two were reported to have sexually assaulted her.

Police reports revealed that the suspected gang-rapists had abducted the 14-year-old girl, unwary of her surroundings as she was making her way to a shop in the vicinity.

It was further revealed that the girl may have been a victim of mental illness.

Moreover, the police confirmed that the accused were employed as construction workers at a site in the area and were recognized by the victim the next day upon their return to their place of work.