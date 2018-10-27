Alleged gang-rapists nabbed in Lahore

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Two suspects alleged of raping a girl were detained on Friday night in the Raiwind area of the city where the two were reported to have sexually assaulted her.
Police reports revealed that the suspected gang-rapists had abducted the 14-year-old girl, unwary of her surroundings as she was making her way to a shop in the vicinity.
It was further revealed that the girl may have been a victim of mental illness.
Moreover, the police confirmed that the accused were employed as construction workers at a site in the area and were recognized by the victim the next day upon their return to their place of work.
LAHORE: Two suspects alleged of raping a girl were detained on Friday night in the Raiwind area of the city where the two were reported to have sexually assaulted her.
Police reports revealed that the suspected gang-rapists had abducted the 14-year-old girl, unwary of her surroundings as she was making her way to a shop in the vicinity.
It was further revealed that the girl may have been a victim of mental illness.
Moreover, the police confirmed that the accused were employed as construction workers at a site in the area and were recognized by the victim the next day upon their return to their place of work.
Comments