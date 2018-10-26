Naya Pakistan Housing Project received encouraging response: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday said that response received so far both from the local investors as well as foreign investors and overseas Pakistanis towards Naya Pakistan Housing Project was encouraging.

The Prime Minister stated this while chairing a meeting of the Task Force on Naya Pakistan Housing Project here at Prime Minister’s Office.

The Prime Minister appreciated the progress made so far and directed the Task Force to finalize modalities and future action plan regarding the establishment of Naya Pakistan Housing Authority, detailed and multifaceted financial model catering to different income groups and the legal framework within three weeks.

The meeting was attended among others by Minister for Finance Asad Umar, Minister for Housing Ch. Tariq Bashir Cheema, Planning Minister Khusro Bakhtiar, Senior Minister Punjab Aleem Khan, Secretary Housing Dr. Imran Zeb, Chairman NADRA, members of the Housing Task Force and senior government officials.

Chairman NADRA briefed the Prime Minister about the progress so far on registration process which is being undertaken for ascertaining demand and profiling of the various income groups.

It was informed that the registration survey had witnessed overwhelming response from the public especially the low income and middle-income groups.

It was informed that over 6,00,000 forms had been downloaded so far.

The Prime Minister was informed that NADRA had made special arrangements for collection of forms at 24 registration units. The registration process would continue for 60 days.

The meeting also deliberated upon various options to facilitate provision of required financial support to the low-income groups and thus enable them avail the opportunity of 5 million housing project of the government.

The Prime Minister said that unfortunately, the housing sector had remained one of the most neglected area in past and no serious effort was made by the previous governments to cater to the needs of the low-income groups for provision of shelter.



He said that 5 million housing project was the flagship project of the present government which would create huge job opportunities for the youth and would provide a boost to over 40 allied industries of the construction sector.