PM Imran, UAE delegation discuss investment in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for State, Abu Dhabi Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber accompanied by a delegation called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Friday.



The UAE delegation discussed matters of bilateral interest including investment in Pakistan.

The visit is a follow up of the Prime Minister’s official visit to Abu Dhabi on 19 September and his understanding with Crown Prince Sheikh Muhammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to forge closer economic, trade and investment relations between the two countries in all areas of common interest.

