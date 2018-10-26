Fri October 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Chinese Ambassador meets COAS General Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing called on Chief of Army Staff, General Qamar Javed Bajwa at GHQ on Friday.

Inter Services Public Relations, the media wing of the military, said matters of mutual interest were discussed in the meeting between Yao Jing COAS General Bajwa.

Earlier, the Chinese enovy said good news is expected at conclusion of PM Imran Khan’s visit to China.

He said the government and the people of China were eagerly waiting for the historic visit of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in first week of November as Beijing was pinning high hopes on the new government in term of bringing peace and development not only in Pakistan but the whole region.

