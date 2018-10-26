Five Palestinians killed in Israel border clashes

Gaza City, Palestinian Territories: Five Palestinians died during fresh clashes on the Gaza border Friday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said.



The men, aged between 22 and 27, died in separate incidents along the border fence, the ministry said.

Three were shot dead east of Khan Yunis in southern Gaza, while one was killed east of Jabalia in northern Gaza, the ministry said.

A fifth man died east of Bureij in central Gaza.

The Israeli army did not comment on the deaths but said approximately 10,000 "demonstrators and rioters" were gathered along the border, with some setting tyres alight and hurling grenades.

Troops were responding with "riot dispersal means," the spokesman added.

Palestinians have gathered for protests along the Gaza border at least weekly since late March.

At least 213 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire in Gaza since the protests began on March 30, according to figures collated by AFP.

The majority have died during protests.