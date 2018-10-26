Fri October 26, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Government appoints career diplomats in London, Washington and other world capitals

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi announced that his government was appointing career diplomats in London, Washington, Riyadh and other important world capitals. 

In a news conference on Friday held in Islamabad, Foreign Minister Qureshi said that no political appointee would be considered for the top diplomatic position in key world capitals.

Qureshi said that Dr Asad Majeed Khan was being considered to replace Ali Jahangir in US and Nafees Zakaria who already has served as deputy high commissioner, to be appointed new high commissioner in UK.

He further gave a list of names who might be the new ambassadors, which include Raja Ali Ijaz for Saudi Arabia, Raza Bashir Tarar for Ottawa, Canada, Syed Ahsan Raza Shah for Doha, Qatar, Hamid Asghar Khan for Rabat, Morocco, Sheharyar Akbar Khan for Belgrade, Serbia, Sahibzada Ahmed Khan for Havana, Cuba and Ahmed Amjad Ali as the new Consul General for Dubai.

Comments

