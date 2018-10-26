Doctor invents makeup resistant to acid

A British doctor in a groundbreaking invention has attempted to tackle the prevailing and menacing issue of acid attacks, through makeup that claims to provide protection of human flesh from getting injured.

According to a report by The Independent, Dr Almas Ahmed has put ten years of her life into the origination of the revolutionary product with non-reactive formula that can be added to routine cosmetic products.

It was further reported that the driving force behind the idea of inventing this product was an individual named Katie Piper who had fallen prey to an acid attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend which eventually left her blind in one eye along with multiple facial wounds.

Moreover, Ahmed reported that the formula can be utilized by not just acid attack victims but also those exposed to fire injuries.

Presently, the product is awaiting the approval of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.