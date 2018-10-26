Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

World

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Doctor invents makeup resistant to acid

A British doctor in a groundbreaking invention has attempted to tackle the prevailing and menacing issue of acid attacks, through makeup that claims to provide protection of human flesh from getting injured.

According to a report by The Independent, Dr Almas Ahmed has put ten years of her life into the origination of the revolutionary product with non-reactive formula that can be added to routine cosmetic products.

It was further reported that the driving force behind the idea of inventing this product was an individual named Katie Piper who had fallen prey to an acid attack at the hands of her ex-boyfriend which eventually left her blind in one eye along with multiple facial wounds.

Moreover, Ahmed reported that the formula can be utilized by not just acid attack victims but also those exposed to fire injuries.

Presently, the product is awaiting the approval of the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From World

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister
Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister: official

Sri Lanka President sacks Prime Minister: official
Black Day to be observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir

Black Day to be observed against Indian occupation of Kashmir
Chinese farmer builds an airplane replica

Chinese farmer builds an airplane replica

Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report

Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer