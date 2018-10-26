Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

Sports

AFP
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

KIGALI: FIFA are to double the prize money on offer at the women´s World Cup in time for next year´s tournament in France, president Gianni Infantino confirmed on Friday.

Speaking at the end of a FIFA Council meeting in the Rwandan capital Kigali, Infantino confirmed an overall contribution of $50 million for the 24 participating nations.

This is, he said, "more than three times the amount paid in 2015," when the competition was held in Canada.

"Concretely this means a 100 percent increase in prize money from 15 to $30 million," Infantino added.

The added funds also include $11.5 million to help teams organise friendly matches before the World Cup, as well as $8.5 million to reward clubs releasing players for the tournament.

Nevertheless, players union FIFPro released a statement to say that much more needed to be done towards achieving gender equality.

"Despite these changes football remains even further from the goal of equality for all World Cup players regardless of gender," it said.

"In reality, the changes actually signify an increase in the gap between men´s and women´s prize money. This regressive trend appears to contravene FIFA´s statutory commitment to gender equality."

In comparison, the prize money for this year´s 32-team men´s World Cup in Russia was $400 million, a $48 million increase from 2014. That included $38 million going to the winners, France.

Next year´s World Cup will be staged in France from June 7 to July 7. The 2015 tournament, won by the United States, was the first women´s World Cup to involve 24 teams.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Sports

Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals

Tearful Osaka retires from WTA Finals
Williams guides Zimbabwe to 286-5 in third Bangladesh ODI

Williams guides Zimbabwe to 286-5 in third Bangladesh ODI
PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters
FIFA set up task force over new tournament plans

FIFA set up task force over new tournament plans
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report

Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer