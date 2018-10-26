Mumbai court rejects Alok Nath's wife injunction plea against Vinta Nanda

A sessions court in Mumbai has rejected the plea of actor Alok Nath’s wife seeking an injunction order against writer-producer Vinta Nanda who had alleged the actor of rape.

As reported by ANI, the court has turned down the plea of passing an injunction order at this stage in the proceedings.

The request filed against Nanda sought her to refrain speaking in public to the media and making statements against Nath.

Alok Nath had filed a defamation case against Vinta Nanda seeking a written apology, along with a compensation of Re 1 and a restraining order against her.

Nanda in a social media post in October alleged Alok Nath of harassing and raping her at her house. Nath had dismissed all allegations and filed a defamation suit against Nanda.