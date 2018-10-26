Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Bollywood’s actress Katrina Kaif is rarely found expressive to paparazzi when it comes to her life, but she doesn’t refrain from appreciating the significant people around her— including Prabhudeva for his impeccable choreography in a musical number ‘Suraiyya’.



The actress took to Instagram with an expressive note and behind-the-screen dance video to applaud India’s veteran choreographer Prabhu Deva for his exceptional dance sequences and undefinable style, stating how working with him has ‘give her moment of tears’.

“When I first saw the choreography for Suraiyya, I was like is it jazz, is it ballet, is it folk, but that’s dancing with Prabhudeva... You cannot define his style it’s so unique, he gives the song such a unique personality with his choreography,” she spoke of his dance composition for Thugs of Hindostan’s song ‘Suraiyya’.

“He spent a lot of time with me in rehearsals helping me figure the style, I loved it all (apart from a few moments of tears of frustration) but in the end it was the hook step which we had so much fun with”, the caption read.

However, co-star Aamir Khan is all praises after Katrina and her ability to carry any dance step and jokingly added that he wouldn’t have managed the steps even after 10 years of practice.



“These are steps I wouldn’t have been able to do had I been rehearsing for like 10 years but somehow she manages to pull them off.”



