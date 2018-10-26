New anti-graft law to be adopted soon: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that a new anti-corruption law was being adopted to eradicate the scourge of corruption from the country.

The law minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference on Friday

The government would reward a whistle-blower who helped expose corrupt elements, he said, adding that 20 percent of the recovered money would be handed over to the whistle-blower.

“The new law will be tabled in the assembly soon for approval,” he said.

Naseem urged political parties to refrain from making any politicking on legislation aimed at ending corruption.

“The government needs the public’s cooperation in this regard. The recommendations will be made a part of the legislation after complete consultation,” said Naseem.