Fri October 26, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Must Read
A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan

A plate of Biryani that led to a tale of love between Japan, Pakistan
Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Tanushree Dutta accused by Rakhi Sawant of 'raping her several times'

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request

Saudi Arabia reduces visa fee for Pakistani workers on PM's request
Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed

Shahid Masood flees court as pre-arrest bail dismissed
First Pakistani space mission in 2022

First Pakistani space mission in 2022
Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges

Exclusive: After Kasur, another child abuse scandal emerges
Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora to make relationship official?

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi

Pillion riding banned for 5 days in Karachi
CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan

CPEC to become a base to build future Pakistan-China ties: Imran Khan
Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistani included in top 40 analytical scientists

Pakistan

Web Desk
October 26, 2018

Share

Advertisement

New anti-graft law to be adopted soon: Farogh Naseem

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem said that a new anti-corruption law was being adopted to eradicate the scourge of corruption from the country.

The law minister made the announcement while addressing a press conference on Friday

The government would reward a whistle-blower who helped expose corrupt elements, he said, adding that 20 percent of the recovered money would be handed over to the whistle-blower.

“The new law will be tabled in the assembly soon for approval,” he  said. 

Naseem urged political parties to refrain from making any politicking on legislation aimed at ending corruption.

“The government needs the public’s cooperation in this regard. The recommendations will be made a part of the legislation after complete consultation,” said Naseem.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

More From Pakistan

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui challenges his removal in SC

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui challenges his removal in SC
Maritime ministry orders probe into oil spill at Mubarak Village

Maritime ministry orders probe into oil spill at Mubarak Village
WWF-Pakistan expresses serious concerns over oil spill along Karachi coast

WWF-Pakistan expresses serious concerns over oil spill along Karachi coast
German envoy Martin Kobler loves ‘delicious’ Karachi biryani

German envoy Martin Kobler loves ‘delicious’ Karachi biryani
Load More load more

Spotlight

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup

FIFA announce increased prize money for women´s World Cup
Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report

Queen´s last corgi dies, leaving only dorgis: report
Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

Samsung Galaxy S10 may have six colors

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

PCB forms special committee to lookafter cricketing matters

Photos & Videos

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo

Pumpkin party: Halloween comes early at London Zoo
Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor

Meghan and Harry royal wedding outfits go on show in Windsor
Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva

Katrina Kaif speaks of ‘moments of tears’ working with choreographer Prabhudeva
Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer

Hugh Jackman on his way to the White House in The Front Runner trailer