Williams guides Zimbabwe to 286-5 in third Bangladesh ODI

CHITTAGONG, Bangladesh: Sean Williams struck an unbeaten hundred to guide Zimbabwe to 286-5 in the third one-day international against Bangladesh in Chittagong on Friday.

Williams hit a career best 129 off 143 balls, and shared 132 runs with Brendan Taylor for the third wicket -- helping Zimbabwe recover from 6-2 to post their highest score at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium after they were sent in.

Needing a win to avoid a whitewash in the three-match series, Taylor made 75, his second successive fifty in the series, which came from 72 balls with eights fours and two sixes.

Williams -- who smashed 10 fours and a six in his second ODI hundred -- then added 84 runs with Sikandar Raza (40) for the fourth wicket after Taylor fell to left-arm spinner Nazmul Hossain.

Nazmul was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers with 2-58.