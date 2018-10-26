Sonali Bendre's heartwarming birthday wish for bestie Sussanne Khan

Bollywood actress Sonali Bendre is battling cancer valiantly with her warrior spirit. The actor is currently in New York to seek treatment for the disease alongside friends and family who support her immensely throughout all hardships.

It was only recently that Sonali shared a heart-warming post wishing her buddy Sussanne Khan on her birthday.

Along with a photo of her, Sussanne and Sussanne’s son, Sonali wrote, “As we grow older, we become kids again... while our kids start giving us grown up looks! Cheers to all our shenanigans... the madness, the laughter and the love. Happy happy birthday @suzkr... here’s to celebrating many many more together! #GirlfriendsAreTheBest #SummerHolidays #Togetherness #FunWithKids.”





Sussanne and Sonali are best friends. Susanne along with Gayatri Oberoi and Dia Mirza often visit Sonali in New York.



