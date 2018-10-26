After unfriendly history Priyanka and Kareena to appear on Koffee with Karan together

With India’s favorite talk show Koffee with Karan being a topic of conversation and interest among Bollywood fanatics these days, the star guest combinations lined up by the show are what keep the drama alive.

According to hearsay the talk show host, Karan Johar has paired up bathing beauties Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor together who have had a history of making malicious comments at each other amidst their previous appearances on the show.

The Jab We Met starlet had attacked Priyanka’s accent in the previous season saying she wanted to ask the Quantico actor where she got her accent from.

Priyanka had retorted to the sarcastic remark saying she got it from the same place as Kareena’s then-boyfriend Saif Ali Khan.

The buzz on Indian media suggested that the two have yet to film the episode for the chat show but have already accepted the invitations.